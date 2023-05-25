'SKY is Outstanding, But...': Sunil Gavaskar's Golden Advice For Mumbai Indians Batter

Sunil Gavaskar shelled out a golden suggestion for Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Mumbai Indians’ Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants. Speaking on IPL’s official broadcaster, Gavaskar said that Surya would need to get better with his game plan as the slower surface in Chennai would demand more composure.

The advice would help Surya plan his inning well as Mumbai Indians defeated LSG in the Eliminator by 81 runs. The advice from Gavaskar however, could come in handy ahead of the Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans as well.

The former Indian batter, however, praised Surya for his exceptional ability to play “agricultural shots” all around the park. But according to Gavaskar, his technique requires some modifications to cope with a bowling-friendly wicket.

ALSO READ| WTC Final 2023: Team India Kick-start Preparations for Australia Showdown in New Training Jerseys

Gavaskar explained, “SKY is outstanding. But he needs to plan his game better on slow and turning pitches. He is going to be crucial for Mumbai in the Playoffs games and the first couple of playoff games are going to be played on a slow track in Chennai.”

Sunil Gavaskar’s words seem to have been heard Surya appeared to be in a more composed version during the IPL 2023 Eliminator against Lucknow on Wednesday, May 24. Following the early wickets of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma, Surya joined hands with Cameron Green and accelerated the innings as per the situation.

The duo stitched a crucial 66-run partnership before Surya left for the hut after producing a 20-ball 33. His knock was comprised of 2 boundaries and 2 sixes.

ALSO READ| WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Mumbai Indians for ‘Best’ Anniversary Gift After Win over LSG

Green concluded his innings at 41 runs, while Surya remained the second-highest run-getter for his team. Riding on some brief cameos of Tilak Verma, Nehal Wadhera and Tim David, Mumbai finally posted 182 runs on the board. Coming to defend, a lethal pace attack by Mumbai’s Akash Madhwal brought the Lucknow batting unit down to their knees. Mudhawal wrapped up the game with a record bowling figure of 5/5 with Lucknow getting bundled out at 101 runs in 16.3 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav has been key in Mumbai’s miraculous journey to the Playoffs this season. After going through a lean patch in the first few games, he returned to his iconic rhythm and is currently his team’s highest run scorer.

top videos

ALSO READ| IPL 2023, GT vs MI Qualifier 2: From Akash Madhwal to Rashid Khan, The Players to Watch Out For

In his 15 appearances this season, Surya has aggregated a total of 544 runs including 4 half-centuries and a ton. He also holds the record for maintaining the highest strike rate (183.78) of this IPL. Surya will aim to continue his swashbuckling form when Mumbai Indians square off against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on May 26 in Ahmedabad.