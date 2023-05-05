'SKY Not Just a Batter, He Dissects The Field Just Like...': Veteran Pacer Hails Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, owing to his exceptional ability to play various kinds of shots, has received a new moniker from country legend Shanthakumaran Sreesanth. Following Surya’s match-winning knock against Punjab Kings, Sreesanth labelled the Mumbai Indians batter as a “mathematician.”

While on a chase of a mammoth 215 runs, Surya went hard on the Punjab bowlers, scoring a quickfire 66 off 31 deliveries. Riding on his contribution and Ishan Kishan’s innings-building 75-run knock, Mumbai clinched the victory by 6 wickets. Speaking about Surya’s role in the commanding win, Sreesanth said on Star Sports, “SKY is not just a batter, he dissects the field just like a mathematician uses a compass and a protractor on a paper.”

Sreesanth further praised Surya for reading the opposition bowlers’ mindset and finding the gaps across every dimension of the ground. “Surya uses the dimensions of the field, the bowler’s pace, and other factors to the fullest in his brilliant calculations. He is able to locate the fielder and the gaps with absolute precision,” the former Indian pacer asserted. In the end, Sreesanth shelled out a priceless remark for India’s very own Mr 360, saying, “They say- ‘SKY is the limit’. But even SKY is not the limit for Surya.”

After kicking off this IPL season on a lower note, Mumbai Indians appear to have found their groove. They have gunned down a 200-plus target in two consecutive games with the batters at the peak of their form. The Rohit Sharma-led side is currently sixth in the table with 5 victories in 9 games.

While discussing Mumbai’s chance to qualify for the playoffs, Sreesanth underlined the franchise’s ability to make a comeback at any stage of the tournament. He said, “Mumbai Indians are unstoppable once they taste victory. They’ve had a lot of success in the past. They can do it again since they’ve done it before.”

Mumbai are now gearing up for a tougher challenge as they will be hosted by MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the next IPL assignment. Chennai outclassed their arch-rivals in the earlier face-off at the Wankhede and will eye to make it 2-0 infront of the home fans. The IPL Classico is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.

