SL vs OMN Dream11 Prediction ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka vs Oman

The clash between Sri Lanka and Oman is expected to be thrilling one as both teams are currently undefeated in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers. The match shall be played at Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo on June 23 at 12:30 PM IST. Regardless of Oman’s two victories in two games, Sri Lanka are the bookmakers’ favourites to come out on top.

In their first qualifier, Oman managed to defeat Ireland in a close affair, winning the game by 5 wickets and with 11 balls left. Both Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt were able to pick up two wickets each putting a stop to Ireland’s batting side at 281 with seven wickets lost. A brilliant innings from Kashyap Kumar Harishbhai and Zeeshan Maqsood helped Oman cross the finish line, picking up a close but comfortable win. Oman followed up with another victory beating UAE by 5 wickets in their next game.

Sri Lanka played their first and only qualifier so far against UAE. They won the game by a landslide margin of 175 runs. All of Sri Lanka’s batting line-up stepped during the game, helping put together a total of 355 runs while losing six wickets. During their defence, Wanindu Hasaranga’s incredible six-wicket haul sunk any chance of UAE coming back into the game.

Needless to say, Sri Lanka vs Oman are going to play out a scintillating game of cricket tomorrow. We would have to wait and see if Oman’s good form is going to be enough to take down the cricket giants.

SL vs OMN Dream11 Prediction

Captain: W Hasaranga

Vice-captain: K Mendis

Wicketkeepers: K Mendis, S SamaraSLckrama

Batters: P Nissanka, J Singh, D Karunaratne

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, Z Maqsood, A Ilyas, A Khan

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, M Theekshana

SL vs OMN Probable XIs:

SL Probable XI: Pathym Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

OMN Probable XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt

SL vs OMN Full Squad

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Pathum Nissanka, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera SamaraSLckrama (wk), Dilshan Madhushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Kumar Harishbhai, Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah M, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Adeel Ahmad Shafique (wk), Naseem Khushi (wk), Suraj Kumar (wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedara, Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava