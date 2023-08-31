CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh to Bat First in Overcast Weather Against Injury Hit Sri Lanka

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 14:51 IST

pallekele

Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first. (Bangladesh Cricket Twitter)

Defending champions Sri Lanka will be bowling first against Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in the 2nd game of Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first against Asia Cup 2023 co-hosts Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Stadium on Thursday, August 31. It was the first game of Group B, or the Group of Death featuring Afghanistan alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Earlier, Pakistan had defeated Nepal in Group A to kick-start the tournament on Wednesday.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have a historic rivalry and both teams will be hoping to start the tournament on a winning note. At the time of toss, the weather was overcast however Shakib didn’t think much about chasing, saying that he felt it was a dry pitch and thus the Bangla Tigers were looking to put up runs on the board.

Shakib handed out a debut to youngster Tanzid Hasan for the must-win clash.

“We will bat first. Looks to me a dry wicket, hopefully we can put the runs on the board. We know Sri Lanka are a very good team, we have to be at our best in batting, bowling and fielding. We have got three seamers and three spinners in our squad," said the Bangladesh veteran after winning the toss.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh XI: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

(More to follow..)

August 31, 2023, 14:48 IST
August 31, 2023, 14:51 IST