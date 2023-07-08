CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

SL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023 Final: Check Captain, Vice-captain and More

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 19:00 IST

Check here SL vs NED Dream11 team prediction for World Cup Qualifier final. (Pic Credit: ICC)

Check here the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands dream11 prediction and head-to-head records for Saturday's ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Final match to be played at the Harare Sports Club

We have the two qualifiers for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka and the Netherlands who will go head-to-head in the summit clash at the Harare Sports Club on July 9.

Though the final match is yet to be played, both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands are confirmed to participate in the main tournament, which will be hosted in India later this year.

Sri Lanka made their place in the final after finishing at the top of the Super-Six table. They have won all of their matches of the tournament so far.

The Netherlands finished second in the Super Six round, clinching victory in three out of their five matches.

Both teams will head to the final match on the back of a win. Sri Lanka squared off against West Indies in their last Super-Six fixture and picked up a commanding 8-wicket victory.

Batting first, West Indies gave Sri Lanka a target of 244 runs, which they chased down comfortably in 44.2 overs, losing only two wickets.

On the other hand, the Netherlands are coming off a four-wicket victory over Scotland which secured their place in the final. In the do-or-die game, the Dutch unit outclassed their opponent in every aspect. The win will definitely work as a confidence booster for the Netherlands ahead of the final.

SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-captain: Vikramjit Singh

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Aryan Dutt

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Sri Lanka:Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
first published:July 08, 2023, 19:00 IST
last updated:July 08, 2023, 19:00 IST