SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction For World Cup Qualifier 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka vs Netherlands

Sri Lanka will be the favourites heading into their game against the Netherlands at the Super Six stage of the World Cup Qualifier. Sri Lanka have been in stellar form winning all of their qualifying fixtures in a dominant fashion. The Super Six fixture between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands will be played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on June 30.

The Asian side won their first group-stage game in a convincing fashion against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Wanindu Hasaranga’s six-wicket haul sunk every possibility of UAE coming back into the game. Sri Lanka thrashed Oman, in their next game, picking up the win by ten wickets. They registered victories against Ireland and Scotland to remain unbeaten in the qualifier stage.

Netherlands, on the other hand, suffered a defeat by six wickets at the hands of Zimbabwe. They earned a hard-fought victory against the Americans. The Dutch cricket team continued their winning momentum against Nepal claiming their second victory game by seven wickets. In a super-over thriller against the West Indies, the Netherlands managed to squeeze in a win, recording a major upset in the tournament.

Seeing recent form and the history of the game, Sri Lanka are the clear favourites to win the upcoming Super Six qualifier. The Netherlands might have managed to gain winning momentum but only time will tell if they can overcome Sri Lanka. In their last three meetings, the Netherlands cricket team could not clinch a win against Sri Lanka. The two teams last faced in July 2006 and Sri Lanka emerged victorious in that contest by a margin of 55 runs.

SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Wannindu Hasaranga

Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Vikramjit Singh, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Assalanka, Teja Nidmanuru

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Logan Van Beek

Bowlers: Aryan Dutt, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theeksana

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhanajay de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Asitha Madusanka Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Netherlands Probable XI: Teja Nidmanuru, Aryan Dutt, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Vikramjit Singh, R Klein, Scott Edwards (c and wk), AT Nidamanuru, Logan Van Beek, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren