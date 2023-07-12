SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction 3rd T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women

Sri Lanka Women will take on New Zealand Women in the final game of the T20 international series. New Zealand has already picked up two victories in the first two games and have won the series. Sri Lanka have one last chance to save themselves from humiliation on the international stage. The third match will be played on July 12. P Sara Oval will be hosting the final game.

In their first meeting of the T20 series, the New Zeland Women’s team managed to pick up a convincing victory against the Sri Lankans. Brilliant bowling performances from Eden Carson, Leigh Kasperek and Amelia Kerr enabled the Kiwis to curb Sri Lanka at a score of 106 while losing nine wickets. During their chase, Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr scored 44 runs and 34 runs, respectively, securing the win for New Zealand.

ALSO READ| Australia ‘Need and Have to Play Warner,’ Former England Skipper Makes Bold Ashes Prediction

New Zealand managed to emerge victorious in the second game of the series as well, winning the game by eight wickets. Lea Tahuhu’s four-wicket haul stopped Sri Lanka at a score of 118 runs. Suzie Bates delivered another phenomenal performance, scoring 52 runs in 53 balls, sealing the victory for the Kiwis.

New Zealand are the clear favourites, heading into the third game of the T20 series. We would have to wait and find out if Sri Lanka can stop them from completing a clean sweep.

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Suzie Bates

Vice-captain: Eden Carson

Wicketkeepers: Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batters: Suzie Bates, Vimshi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Kavisha Dilhari, Leigh Kasperek, Chamari Athapaththu

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

SL-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs:

SL-W Probable XI: Harshitha Samawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c)(wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari

NZ-W Probable XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Eden Carson, Georgia Plimmer, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold

SL-W vs NZ-W Full Squad

Sri Lanka Women Full Squad: Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi De Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Kavisha Dilhari, Kavwya Kavindi, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

New Zealand Women Full Squad: Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Izzy Gaze (wk), Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kaspererk, Molly Penfold, Rosemary Mair