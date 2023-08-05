Smriti Mandhana Sets New Record in Women’s Hundred, Surpasses Jemimah Rodrigues

Smriti Mandhana set a new record when she registered a half-century while playing for Southern Brave in the Women’s Hundred match against Welsh Fire on Friday. With her second consecutive fifty of the ongoing season, Mandhana surpassed her India teammate Jemimah Rodrigues to become the player with the most 50-plus scores in the history of the tournament.

Mandhana has breached the 50-run mark five times while Rodrigues has notched up four half-centuries in the Women’s Hundred. English batter Danni Wyatt, who plays for Southern alongside Mandhana, has also recorded four 50-plus scores.

Mandhana has made a superb start to her season.

In the season opener, she belted 55 runs against Trent Rockets.

Mandhana was the pick of the batters for her side in the second match as well. She played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs, which came in just 44 balls.

The knock comprised as many as eleven boundaries but the Southern Brave ultimately fell four runs short of the required 166-run target.

Southern Brave entered their second match of the season on the back of a commanding 27-run win over Trent Rockets. Winning the toss, Southern captain Anya Shrubsole asked Welsh Fire to bat first at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Powered by a 65-run knock from Hayley Matthews and some notable contributions from the other top-order batters, Welsh Fire produced 165 runs in 20 overs. From the Southern bowling unit, Chloe Tryon and Georgia Adams took one wicket each.

The opening pair of Mandhana and Danni Wyatt gave Southern Brave an excellent start.

The duo stitched a 96-run partnership before Wyatt returned to the pavilion for 67 runs. During her 37-ball innings, the English opener smashed 10 fours and two maximums.

Mandhana stayed at the crease till the end but didn’t get much assistance from the other batters, all of whom managed a single-digit score.

Southern finished with 161/4.

The victory took Welsh Fire to the top of the table. They currently have three points in two games. Welsh’s opening fixture against Manchester Originals was washed out due to rain, with both teams being awarded one point each. With two points, Southern Brave occupies the third spot in the standings.