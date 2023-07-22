'I'm Sure ICC, BCB And BCCI Will Definitely Have a Discussion': Smriti Mandhana on Poor Umpiring in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana also echoed her captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s opinion on poor umpiring during the third women’s ODI match against Bangladesh on Saturday. The series decider ended in a tie and skipper Harmanpreet lashed out at the umpires for their controversial decisions including her own’s. Bangladesh umpires Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Tanvir Ahmed came under the scanner as their decisions worked against the Indian team. The match ended in a tie after India were bundled out for 225 in 49.3 overs as the series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Skipper Kaur lost her cool after he was adjudged LBW off a Nahida Akter delivery as she hit the stumps and had an argument with the umpires before taking a long walk back towards the pavilion. She claimed that the ball hit the bat first before hitting the pads and later slammed the umpires in the post-match presentation.

Mandhana also talked about the same and suggested that a better level of umpiring is necessary when there is no DRS in the series.

“What did you think?" Mandhana shot back when questioned about the umpiring.

“In any match, sometimes it happens that you are not really happy with the kind of… especially when there is no DRS in the series this time," Mandhana said.

“We expect a little better level — I would term it in a better way that, better level of umpiring in terms of some decisions, because it was very evident in some decisions, there was not even a second thought given if the ball hit the pad. Not even one-second thought was given and the finger went up,” Mandhana suppressed her anger with a more balanced reply.

Mandhana hoped having neutral umpires would be the way forward.

“I am sure that ICC, the BCB and the BCCI will definitely have a discussion on that, maybe we have a neutral umpiring system so that we do not sit here having this discussion, maybe we can focus on cricket and cricket-oriented questions," she said.

Talking about Kaur’s actions being contrary to ‘Spirit of Cricket’, Mandhana said that will be a discussion for another day.

“What happened in the middle is part and parcel of the game. We have seen these incidents so much in the past in men’s cricket,” Mandhana said in defence.

“When you play for India, you want to win the match. It happens in the heat of the moment, but I think she was not really happy with the decision given (against her). She was given out and she felt that she was not out," she added.

“When you want to win so badly, I think the spirit of the game and all those things, definitely we can talk about later. But knowing Harman as a person, knowing how much she wants to win for India, from the spirit of the game (perspective) that it is (wrong), but yeah, when you really want that ‘W’ on the board for India, these things happen."