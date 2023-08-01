'Naagin is Back': Karthik Recalls Nidahas Trophy as Snake Stops LPL Game, Shakib's Gesture Goes Viral – WATCH

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 match between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura on Monday was halted due to one of the bizarre reasons. The latter were chasing 181 and it was the 4th over when a snake invaded the pitch. The game had to be stopped for some time but apart from the reptile, what caught everyone’s attention was Titans’ bowler Shakib Al Hasan’s gesture.

Shakib was getting ready to bowl the fifth when the snake was spotted. The Bangladesh all-rounder was quick to sense the cause for the halt. He made a snake gesture using his hands to convey the reason for the halt to the opponent batters.

The video of the incident went viral as soon as it surfaced on social media. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also reacted to it, saying, “The naagin is back.’

“The naagin is back. I thought it was in Bangladesh,” tweeted Karthik, also adding the hashtags ‘naagin dance’ and ‘Nidhas trophy’ to it.

Karthik was referring to India’s victory in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka. The tournament was talked about because of Bangladesh’s Nagin Dance and their spat with the hosts. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed 22 in just 8 balls, finishing the chase of 167 in India’s favour.

The incident also caught the eye of former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris, who tweeted: “I’ve seen it all now! Snake stops play!”

Meanwhile, the contest entered Super Over as both sides finished on level terms. Dambulla Aura batted first and posted 9/1 in six balls. In reply, the Galle Titans chased down the score with three balls to spare.

Earlier, the Giants won the toss and opted to put the gladiators to bat first as the Galle-based side made a cumulative 180 runs with the willow. Shevon Daniel and Lasith Croospulle opened the innings for the gladiators before the latter was dismissed for just 3 runs by Shahnawaz Dahani.

Bangladesh stalwart Shakib Al Hasan chipped in with 23 runs before falling prey to Dahani, but Dasun Shanaka’s brilliant unbeaten 42 run knock off just 21 balls and Lahiru Samarkoon’s contribution of 7 runs helped the gladiators finish with a score of 180.

Dambulla’s chase was off to a terrible start as they lost both of their openers cheaply, for 1 run each, within the first two overs of the chase. Dhananjaya and Kusal Perera steadied the Dambulla ship as they made a 76 runs stand before Shanaka got rid of Perera following his 40 runs knock off just 25 deliveries.