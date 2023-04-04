Social Media Users Take Dig at LSG Mentor Gautam Gambhir's Reaction to MS Dhoni Cameo in CSK Win

Lucknow Super Giants’ mentor Gautam Gambhir was captured being utterly disappointed during the franchise’s second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Chennai Super Kings on Monday. The photograph showed an irked Gambhir sitting at the LSG dugout during CSK’s batting.

Soon after the photograph went viral across social media, fans were quick to bring out the reference to MS Dhoni, labelling the Chennai captain as the reason behind Gambhir’s reaction. Dhoni’s finishing prowess was on display at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Coming in late, the legendary batter spent just three balls at the crease and smashed two monstrous sixes.

Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni played a key role in India’s 2011 ODI World Cup victory. In the final against Sri Lanka, while Gambhir played a gritty 97-run knock to build the foundation, Dhoni gave it a finishing touch, going all guns blazing in the latter half of the chase. The Indian captain not only remained unbeaten at a 79-ball 91 but the winning six, which still gives goosebumps to every Indian, came from his bat.

Referring to Dhoni’s match-winning strike, a group of fans said that the skipper’s performance might have overshadowed Gambhir’s contribution. Pulling that string, fans once again dug out the untold rivalry between them after Dhoni-led CSK registered a 12-run win against LSG. Twitter got flooded with numerous hilarious posts with fans shelling out meme references to describe Gambhir’s discontent.

See some hilarious reactions here:

Vahi fir mujhe yaad aane lage hainJinhe bhulne mai jamaane lage hain ❤️ 😂If you know, you know!!!#CSKvsLSG #MSDhoni𓃵 #GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/s5ZhVptOOS — Cricketopia🇮🇳 (@cricketopia17) April 4, 2023

A fan brought a KGF reference in their reaction.

Another joked that Lucknow should have probably used Gambhir as an impact player.

LSG should've made Gautam Gambhir their impact player. pic.twitter.com/cvOWgLaF3T— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 3, 2023

Another fan tweeted “Hello, Sir GautamGambir. MS Dhoni scored 2 sixers and your team lost by the exact same runs. Thank you."

Hello Sir @GautamGambhir MS DHONI scored 2 sixes and your team lost by exact same runs. Thank you. — राहुल (@rahulpuri_5) April 3, 2023

Another user took a dig at the former Indian batsman with a tweet that read “We want to play CSK at Chepauk-Gambir before 2022 IPL. Yeah, hold this L. Dhoni is always better than you."

"We want to play CSK at Chepauk" - Gambhir before 2022 IPLYeah, hold this L. Dhoni is always better than you 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/hLZHRlpjaT — ; (@AIH183no) April 3, 2023

Coming to the match, Chennai Super Kings batted first and pulled off a blazing start to their innings with the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway in sublime form. Gaikwad smashed 57 off 31 deliveries, while Conway missed the half-century by just three runs, scoring 47 off 29 balls. The other batters including Shivam Maavi, Moeen Ali and Ambati Raydu, during their brief period at the crease, also made a crucial contribution and helped CSK post a mammoth 217 runs on the board.

Lucknow Super Giants started the chase with the same intensity but had to surrender in front of MS Dhoni’s mastermind and Moeen Ali’s mystic spin. The English all-rounder ripped through the opponent’s top order, sending off in-form Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis.

Uncapped pacer Tushar Deshpande, who was given the responsibility of the death overs, showed great composure as well, restricting the visiting unit 12 runs behind the required total. The youngster wrapped up with two scalps under his belt.

