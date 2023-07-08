'Never Knew we Look so Similar...': Irfan Pathan Teases Sourav Ganguly by Pointing Out Error in Tweet

India legend Sourav Ganguly turns 51 today and has teased a major announcement for his birthday. Speculations are rife with reports claiming that the former India captain could announce his biopic or entry into politics.

In a series of tweets as part of the build-up of his revelation, Ganguly shared a montage of pictures from his international career on his birthday eve.

“The support & love keeps us going. Few more hours to go …" the former BCCI president wrote.

While the clip is sure to take his fans on a trip down the memory lane, an eagle-eyed former teammate of Sourav Ganguly spotted an error in it and was quick to remind his captain.

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan, who made his debut under Ganguly in 2003, spotted that one of the pictures in the clip was of his and not the batter who was also referred to as ‘God of Offside’.

“Daadi I never knew that we look so similar while batting that you will get confused;) But Thank you i will take that as a huge compliment," Pathan replied to the Tweet.

Daadi I never knew that we look so similiar while batting that you will get confused;) But Thank you i will take that as a huge compliment pic.twitter.com/odsj2aa5En— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 7, 2023

‘Daadi’ is the nickname with which Ganguly’s India teammate called him.

Ganguly made his international debut in 1992 and Test debut in 1996.

Widely regarded as one of the finest batters to have represented India, he scored 18,575 across international cricket.

He announced his arrival in Test cricket with a famous century on debut at Lord’s and scored 7212 runs in 113 matches including 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

In ODIs he tasted even more success, scoring 11363 runs in 300 innings. He made 22 centuries and 72 fifties.

Having already made an impressions as a batter, Ganguly was made India captain right after the match-fixing scandal of 2000.

He had a successful rein with India recording several memorable victories under his watch including the home Test series against Australia in 2001.

Ganguly was the captain when India made it to the final of the Champions Trophy in 2002 and were declared the joint winners after the final was washed out on consecutive days due to rain. A year later, he also led them to the final of the 2003 World Cup.