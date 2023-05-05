'Let Them Fight Their Battle': Sourav Ganguly Reacts on Wrestlers' Protest Against WFI Chief

Former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly has given his take on the ongoing wrestlers’ protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Star India wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and other wrestlers are protesting against the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging sexual harassment of female wrestlers. The wrestlers said they will continue protesting until Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is sent behind bars.

Ganguly kept his silence on the matter and said he doesn’t talk about things without having complete knowledge.

“Let them fight their battle. I don’t know what’s happening there, I just read in the newspapers. In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don’t talk about things you don’t have complete knowledge of," said Sourav Ganguly.

“I hope it gets resolved as the wrestlers have won so many medals and brought a lot of big accolades to the country," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, IOA President P.T. Usha met wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others, who are sitting on a protest demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and assured them of support.

Usha had a discussion with the protesting wrestlers and left the protest site without speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, Ganguly is currently travelling with the Delhi Capitals team in the ongoing Indian Premier League as their Director of Cricket Operations. The franchise has not been at their best this season and are currently placed at the bottom of points table with just three wins in nine matches.

Delhi will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Coming on the back of improbable wins, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will not want to leave anything to chance and put up a better batting display.

While RCB are better placed than Delhi in the standings, the Faf du Plessis-led side can’t afford any slip ups as the IPL reaches its business end. They are still one of the favourites to reach the playoffs.

Delhi, who have had a tournament to forget up till now, needed something to go their way and it did in the low-scoring thriller against table leaders Gujarat Titans.

