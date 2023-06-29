Sourav Ganguly 'Surprised' by Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran's Omission; Says They Deserve Chances in Future

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels surprised at the omission of Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran from India’s tour of the West Indies but felt that Yashasvi Jaiswal was a ‘good’ selection. Being the director of cricket at Delhi Capitals, Ganguly feels that Sarfaraz has no weaknesses against fast bowling, and backed the two batters to be given chances in the future.

Some big calls were made by the BCCI selectors recently as they named India’s squad for the West Indies tour with Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from the side, Mohammed Shami rested, while Yashasvi and Ruturaj Gaikwad earned their maiden call-ups.

Many former cricketers, including Wasim Jaffer, pointed out how Gaikwad included ahead of the likes of Sarfaraz and Easwaran who has boths scored runs aplenty in the past setting the domestic stage on fire.

Ganguly however doesn’t feel that it’s necessary for someone like Sarfaraz to impress in the IPL to find a gateway into the Indian team.

“I think Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored tons of runs in Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy. I think that’s why he is in the squad. I feel for Sarfaraz Khan. At some point he should get an opportunity for the amount of runs that he has scored in past three years," Ganguly told PTI.

“And same thing for Abhimanyu Easwaran for the tons of runs he has scored in last five to six years. I am surprised that both of them have been omitted but they should get a chance in future. But Yashasvi Jasiwal is a good selection," the former Indian captain added.

He also rubbished claims that Sarfaraz has struggled against fast bowlers which is why the batsman was snubbed in India’s latest Test squad.

“If you don’t play him (Sarfaraz) against fast bowling, how do you know?" questioned Ganguly.

He continued, “If he had problems he wouldn’t have scored so many runs all around (India). I personally feel he has no problems against fast bowling and he should be given an opportunity."

Earlier, according to a report in PTI, a BCCI official pointed out that Sarfaraz’s exclusion was not based on his on-field exploits, with the middle order batter’s discipline being questioned, however, sources close to the player argued that the 25-year-old was not disrespectful towards anyone.