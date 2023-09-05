South Africa Announce World Cup 2023 Squad, Quinton de Kock to Retire from ODIs; Dewald Brevis Misses Out

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday, September 5 announced their squad for the ODI World Cup 2023, with Temba Bavuma set to lead the Proteas. The biggest piece of news that was confirmed after the squad announcement was that Quinton de Kock will announce his retirement from ODIs after the World Cup in India. At the age of 30, the wicketkeeper batter is set to focus only on T20 cricket having retired from Test cricket in December 2021.

In a live press conference held on Tuesday, CSA officials, alongside limited-overs coach Rob Walter announced the travelling party to Indian shores hoping to win the Proteas’ first major silverware.

There were no major surprises in the team as such, with key players such as Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, and David Miller all included while T20 revelation Dewald Brevis who recently made his first bow for South Africa was left out.

Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will lead the charge in terms of the spin attack which will be key in Indian conditions whereas Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Marco Jansen form the pace battery.

“Quinny has been a magnificent player for South Africa in 50-over cricket," said Walter in backing De Kock, 30, to finish his ODI career in style.

De Kock will play in Australia’s Big Bash League in December, which will clash with a one-day series against India.

A former captain in all three international formats, De Kock retired from Test cricket in 2022.

De Kock will remain available for T20 internationals.

Walter said there was “still water to go under the bridge" regarding De Kock’s availability for a T20I series against India, which will precede the ODI series.

“In the ever-changing world of cricket there is going to be an inevitable clash between leagues and international cricket," said Walter.

“If we aren’t flexible we are going to lose players from the international game."

Promising fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, 22, is one of eight players who will be playing in their first World Cup.

He appeared emotional when his name was announced at a ceremony in his home town.

“He’s got fire in his belly," said Walter.

Fellow fast bowler Sisanda Magala, who had not initially been named in an 18-man squad for the series against Australia, was selected after struggling with a left knee injury.

South Africa named six fast bowlers in their squad and only two specialist spin bowlers.

“Our strength has been in fast bowling and we want to be able to have four high-quality fast bowlers on the park in most situations," said Walter. “That is why we have gone with extra fast bowlers."

South Africa’s first World Cup match will be against Sri Lanka in Delhi on October 7.

South Africa squad for the ODI World Cup 2023:

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Henrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

With inputs from AFP