South Africa Keeper Trisha Chetty Retires from Cricket Due to Recurring Back Injury

South Africa’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter Trisha Chetty announced that she has retired from all forms of cricket due to a recurring back injury, bringing an end to a 21-year career in domestic and international cricket.

“I can still remember the incredible feeling I had back in 2007 as I walked over the boundary rope, dressed in green and gold for the first time. For the past 16 years, it has been a privilege to represent my country and play for the Proteas, and that feeling has never gone away - each time I pulled on my South African kit I felt honoured to be doing so."

“But now, due to a recurring back injury for the past five years, the time has come for me to hang up my boots and let the gloves catch dust. I have tried everything to keep playing and have pushed as hard as I can but my body is signalling that it has no more to give and it is time to retire from all forms of cricket," said Trisha in a statement issued on Friday.

Breaking into the South African national set-up in January 2007 at 18, Trisha signs off with 138 caps in ODIs, apart from 82 T20Is and two Test caps. As a wicketkeeper, Trisha secured 184 dismissals in the ODIs, 46 scalps more than her nearest competitor, taking 133 catches and a world record-equalling 51 stumpings (tied with England’s Sarah Taylor and Anju Jain from India).

In T20Is, she made 70 dismissals (42 catches and 28 stumpings) after making her debut in August 2007. With the bat, the right-handed Trisha amassed 2703 ODI runs, including 16 half-centuries and a top score of 95 against Ireland in 2016. In the T20Is, she scored 1,117 runs at a strike rate of 88.09, including five fifties.

“This was not an easy decision for me, and even now, I can’t quite believe my career is over. However, my cricket career has been a life-changing experience and I look back with no regrets and a full heart."

“I am extremely grateful to my mum and dad, family, and friends for being there for me through all the ups and downs, the successes, and the losses. Without my support system, I would never have been able to take this journey," she added.

Amongst the remarkable achievements in Trisha’s career, she also became only the second player to notch up a half-century and make five dismissals in a match in Women’s ODI cricket when she scored 53 and grabbed four catches and a stumping against Sri Lanka in 2013.

“I would also like to thank CSA, KZN Cricket Union, SACA, coaches, support staff and teammates throughout my career for the impact and influence you have had. You have all made the journey such an amazing one."

“Cricket has taught me about life, being disciplined, what it means to be professional and how to be a team player. For this, I will always be grateful. And I choose to continue to be grateful for cricket as I retire and transition into the next chapter of my life. Lastly, thank you to the fans for all your undying support over the years. I will never forget it," she concluded.

During her tenure as the number one keeper for South Africa, Chetty featured in four 50-over World Cups (2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022) as well as all but one (2018 - injured) ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup between 2009 and 2020, playing a key role with the gloves to help the Proteas achieve four semi-final appearances across the two formats.

“As one of the greatest wicket-keepers to ever play the game, I would like to express my sincere gratitude and huge congratulations for the outstanding career Trisha has enjoyed over the last 21 years as a player in South African cricket and on the international stage."

“Chetty’s commitment and dedication to the sport and towards the rise of women’s cricket throughout the years have been exemplary, and her legacy will be revered for many years to come as the next generation aspire to follow in her footsteps. I trust Trisha will experience another fruitful voyage in her future endeavours as her impact and presence, on and off the field, will live long amongst the cricket fraternity," said Enoch Nkwe, CSA Director of Cricket.

