South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming: How to Watch South Africa vs Australia Coverage on TV And Online

Skouth Africa will take on Australia in the first T20I match of their bilateral series starting on Wednesday. While once regarded as one of the best teams in the world, South Africa have disappointed massively in recent cricket tournaments. They will be eager to get back to winning ways, starting with an upset against the Aussies.

The first T20I game between South Africa and Australia will be hosted at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. Australia will be looking to secure a few wins to build some momentum ahead of their upcoming World Cup campaign in India. The Aussies will be heading into the tournament as the current ICC Test Champions. They last won the ODI World Cup crown in 2015 for a record fifth time.

South Africa recently played a two-match ODI series against the Netherlands. In the first game, they recorded an eight-wicket victory against the Dutch. Temba Bavumba played a brilliant 90-run innings that saw him score 90 runs in only 79 balls. He belted eight boundaries and one six in the game. In the next game, South Africa beat the Netherlands by a massive margin of 146 runs. Sisanda Magala took a fifer to sink the Dutch cricket team.

Australia have not competed internationally since their Ashes series in England. They retained the series in England having won two of their five games while drawing the other and losing the remaining couple.

Ahead of Wednesday’s 1st T20I match between South Africa and Australia; here is all you need to know:

What date 1st T20I match between South Africa and Australia will be played?

The 1st T20I match between South Africa and Australia will occur on August 30, Wednesday.

Where will the 1st T20I match South Africa vs Australia be played?

The 1st T20I match between South Africa and Australia will be played at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

What time will the 1st T20I match between South Africa and Australia begin?

The 1st T20I match between South Africa and Australia will start at 9:30 PM IST on August 30, Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I match?

South Africa vs Australia match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I match live streaming?

South Africa vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar and Fancode app in India.

What are the Probable XIs of South Africa and Australia For the 1st T20I?

South Africa Probable XI: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Donovan Ferreira (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia Probable XI: Matt Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson