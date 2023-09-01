South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming 2nd T20I: How to Watch South Africa vs Australia Coverage on TV And Online

South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming 2nd T20I: Australian batters appeared in scintillating form to demolish South Africa in the opening T20 International. Thanks to the huge 111-run victory, the Aussies are now leading in the three-match series, underway in South Africa. The hosts will look to turn the table when they go into the second T20I on September 1. The match will be hosted at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban. The previous game was played at the same venue, which is known for providing a batting-friendly surface. Australia took full advantage of it, producing a mammoth 226 runs in 20 overs.

Captain Mitchell Marsh shone with the bat for the visitors, playing a thunderous 90-run innings off just 49 balls. Among others, Tim David notched up a brilliant half-century and scored 64 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 228.57. From South Africa, Lizaad Williams fetched three wickets but was quite expensive. The 29-year-old pacer gave away as many as 44 runs during his four-over spell.

In reply, Reeza Hendricks gave South Africa a powerful start and went on to register 56 runs off 43 deliveries. But the opener didn’t get enough support from the other batters. Apart from him, only two players of the Proteas could breach the two-figure mark. The hosts finally got bundled out for 115 runs when they had more than four overs in hand.

Ahead of Friday’s Second T20I match between South Africa vs Australia ; here is all you need to know:

What date Second T20I match between South Africa vs Australia will be played?

The Second T20I match between South Africa and Australia will take place on September 1, Friday.

Where will the Second T20I match South Africa vs Australia be played?

The Second T20I match between South Africa and Australia will be played at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban.

What time will the Second T20I match between South Africa and Australia begin?

The Second T20I match between South Africa and Australia will begin at 9:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs Australia Second T20I match?

The South Africa vs Australia match will be televised on the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Australia Second T20I match?

The South Africa vs Australia match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of South Africa and Australia For the Second T20I?

South Africa Full Squad: Aiden Markram (C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzkev(Wk), Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Donovan Ferreira, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Lizard Williams

Australia Full Squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (Wk), Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Matt Short, Adam Zampa