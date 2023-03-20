South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV & Online

South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming: South Africa are set to square off against West Indies for the third One-day Internation of their three-match home series. The match is slated to be hosted on March 21 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. South Africa got the better of West Indies in the earlier Test series, registering a 2-0 whitewash. But, the hosts failed to continue the winning momentum in the shorter format. After the opening encounter was washed out due to rain, the Proteas endured a 48-run defeat in the second ODI. With the commanding victory, West Indies have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series. They will look to replicate the dominance in the coming fixture in an effort to erase the nightmarish memory of the Test outing.

West Indies batters were on top of their form in the earlier match. Batting first in the second ODI, the Caribbean unit posted 115 runs on the board. Shai Hope was their standout performer as the wicketkeeper-batter played a centurion knock, scoring an unbeaten 128 off 115 deliveries. Among others, Rovman Powell made 46, while Nicholas Pooran contributed 39 runs. South Africa pulled off a promising start to the chase with captain Temva Bavuma smashing 144 off 118 balls. Another opener Quinton de Kock was also in good touch and missed the half-century by just two runs. Although, the other South African batters could not build on the foundation, which led to the disappointing defeat.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Third ODI match between South Africa and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date Third ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will be played?

The Third ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will take place on March 21, Tuesday.

Where will the Third ODI match South Africa vs West Indies be played?

The Third ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

What time will the Third ODI match between South Africa and West Indies begin?

The Third ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs West Indies Third ODI match?

South Africa vs West Indies match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies Third ODI match?

South Africa vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

South Africa vs West Indies Possible Starting XI:

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Shai Hope (C), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sharmarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shannon Gabriel, Romario Shepherd

