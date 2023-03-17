South Africa vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for South Africa vs West Indies 2nd ODI, March 18

Dream 11 fantasy cricket for the second ODI between South Africa and West Indies: South Africa will aim to draw first blood when they take on West Indies in the second ODI on March 18. The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain. Therefore, this match assumes huge importance. A win on Saturday will go a long way in ensuring that the Proteas win the series. But the hosts will have to bring their A game against this West Indies side. Shai Hope-led West Indies will look to play fearless cricket against South Africa. Besides, West Indies have plenty of genuine match-winners in their line-up and the contest promises to be a thrilling affair.

Ahead of the ODI match between South Africa and West Indies, here is all you need to know:

What date ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will be played?

The ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will be played on March 18.

Where will the ODI match between South Africa and West Indies be played?

The ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa.

What time will the ODI match between South Africa and West Indies begin?

The ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will begin at 4:30 pm IST on March 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI match between South Africa and West Indies?

The ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ODI match between South Africa and West Indies?

The ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

South Africa vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Suggested Playing XI for South Africa vs West Indies Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Lungi Ngidi

South Africa and West Indies Predicted Playing XI:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Sisanda Magala, Wayne Parnell

West Indies: Shai Hope (c and wk), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Shannon Gabriel

