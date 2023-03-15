South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs England 1st ODI Live?

West Indies will have revenge on their minds when they take on South Africa in the first ODI on March 16. West Indies were steamrolled in the two-match Test series, precisely why Shai Hope and Co would want to do well in the ODI series. The West Indies team management will be aiming to find the core players around which they will build a team for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will not take anything for granted against this West Indies side. The likes of Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen will have to be at the top of their game if the Proteas are to prevail in this three-match series.

Ahead of the first ODI match between South Africa and West Indies, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the first ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will be played?

The first ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will be played on March 16.

Where will the first ODI match between South Africa and West Indies be played?

The first ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa.

At what time will the first ODI match between South Africa and West Indies begin?

The first ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will begin at 4:30 pm IST on March 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the first ODI match between South Africa and West Indies?

The first ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the first ODI match between South Africa and West Indies?

The first ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

South Africa and West Indies Predicted Playing XI:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin

West Indies: Shai Hope (c and wk), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Shannon Gabriel

Get the latest Cricket News here