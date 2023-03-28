When And Where to Watch South Africa vs West Indies 2023, 3rd T20I

South Africa is set to lock horns with West Indies for the third T20 International, which will decide the fate of the series. The final fixture of the three-match contest is slated to be held on March 28 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

West Indies, with a three-wicket victory in the opening T20I, took an early lead in the away series. But South Africa turned the table around in the subsequent face-off. In the second T20I, the hosts recorded the highest successful run chase of the shortest format, chasing down a mammoth 259-run target with 7 balls left to spare.

Winning the toss, South African skipper Aiden Markram sent the Caribbean unit to bat first. After the early departure of opener Brandon King, Kyle Mayers and Johnson Charles put up an explosive show, stitching a 135-run partnership. Mayers was dismissed for 51, while Charles went on to smash a commendable century, scoring 118 runs off just 46 deliveries. Among other batters, Romario Shepherd played a quickfire cameo of 41 runs.

Stepping on to chase, Quinton de Kock went all guns blazing and notched up a blistering ton off 44 balls. His fellow opener Reeza Hendricks was also found in good touch and scored 68 runs. Proteas captain Markram, coming in late, also contributed a crucial 38 and remained unbeaten till the end.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Third T20I match between South Africa and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

When will the 3rd T20I match between South Africa and West Indies be played?

The 3rd T20I match between South Africa and West Indies will take place on March 28, Tuesday.

Where will the 3rd T20I match South Africa vs West Indies be played?

The Third T20I match between South Africa and West Indies will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

What time will the 3rd T20I match between South Africa and West Indies begin?

The Third T20I match between South Africa and West Indies will begin at 9:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

South Africa vs West Indies match will be televised in India on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

South Africa vs West Indies match will be streamed live on Diney+ Hotstar and FanCode.

South Africa vs West Indies Possible XIs

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell

