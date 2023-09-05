South Africa Wicketkeeper-Batter Quinton de Kock to Retire from ODIs After World Cup 2023

South Africa’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has decided to retire from the 50-over format following the conclusion of the World Cup 2023, slated to begin next month. Cricket South confirmed the development through a social media post on Tuesday, minutes after announcing their 15-man provisional squad for the showpiece in India.

“Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from ODI cricket following the conclusion of the ICC @cricketworldcup in India,” the Proteas Men posted on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).

"Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from ODI cricket following the conclusion of the ICC @cricketworldcup in India What's your favourite Quinny moment throughout the years ?"

“Quinton de Kock has been a really good servant to South African cricket. He set the benchmark with his attacking batting style and was a key member of the squad for a number of years. He also wore the captain’s armband and that is an honour that very few people get to hold,” South Africa’s Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said.

“We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years. We wish him well for the future but still look forward to seeing him represent the Proteas in T20I cricket,” he added.

After making his ODI debut in 2013, De Kock has played 140 matches, amassing 5966 runs at an average of 44.85, with 17 tons and 29 half-centuries. As a wicketkeeper, he has 197 dismissals to his credit in the format - 183 catches and 14 stumpings.

He had a flying start to his ODI career as he became the fourth fastest batter in the world to reach 1000 runs in 21 innings. His career-best knock – 178 - came against Australia in 2016 in Centurion. He also led the South African team in 2020-2021.

The wicketkeeper-batter retired from Test cricket in 2021 and will now be focusing on the shortest format.

De Kock in South Africa’s World Cup Squad

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday announced their 15-man provisional squad with Temba Bavuma named as captain. The Proteas will kick off their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on 7 October at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Prior to that, they have warm-up games scheduled against Afghanistan on 29 September and New Zealand on 2 October.

Here are the 1️⃣5️⃣ men who have been tasked with the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup duties

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.