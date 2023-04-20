South African Legend Jacques Kallis and Wife Charlene Blessed With Baby Girl

Former South African captain Jacques Kallis and his wife Charlene have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Kallis announced the news by tweeting heart-warming pictures of himself and his wife Charlene with the newborn in the hospital.

The snaps feature Kallis’ wife cradling her newborn. One of the pictures also shows the proud dad holding the newborn in his arms. While sharing the pictures, Kallis penned an emotional note as well.

He wrote, “Introducing our beautiful baby girl, Chloé Grace Kallis, born this morning at 08:37. Our tiny little princess weighing in at 2.88kg already got Daddy wrapped around her little finger. Mom & baby doing well and Joshy is loving his little sister. Our hearts are exploding!”

Many fans and former cricketers have congratulated Kallis under his tweet. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh tweeted, “Congratulations sir jacq!!”

One user wrote, “Nice name. God bless the baby, god bless the family.”

Another user replied, “Congratulations. You, Sir, were my favourite player growing up.”

Jacques Kallis, who scored 25,360 runs in international cricket across all three formats, is counted among the greatest in the history of the game. Kallis’ ability to turn the game on its head both with the bat and the ball earned him the reputation of a match-winner.

Strong, burly and over-powering, the 47-year-old remains the only player in the game’s history to score more than 10,000 runs and take over 250 wickets in both Tests and ODIs.

The former South Africa all-rounder had a tremendous career in the Indian Premier League as well. He had played a crucial role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ victorious campaign in the 2012 season. He later served as a mentor for the Knight Riders and took over the position of head coach of the team in October 2015.

During his tenure, the Knight Riders qualified for the IPL playoffs from 2016 to 2018 and finished fifth in the 2019 season.

Recently, Kallis took on the role of an assistant coach to Graham Ford at the Pretoria Capitals in the SA T20 league. The Pretoria Capitals is a team owned by Delhi Capitals co-owner JSW group.

