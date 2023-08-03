South Zone vs East Zone Live Cricket Streaming Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final: How to Watch South Zone vs East Zone Coverage on TV And Online

Following some enthralling battles among six teams, the Deodhar Trophy has reached the ultimate stage, with South Zone and East Zone going head-to-head in the final. The summit clash will be held at the CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 3. The on-field proceedings will kick off at 1:30 PM IST. South Zone have shown their dominance throughout the tournament. They booked a ticket to the final after winning all of their five group-league games. The Mayank Agarwal-led side will hope to continue the winning streak in the final to engrave their names on the coveted title. Previously, South Zone have lifted the Deodhar Trophy eight times.

East Zone will enter the final game on the back of a dominant victory over West Zone. During the group stage, East Zone endured a single defeat that came against South Zone in the penultimate fixture. Saurabh Tiwary and Co, however, made a roaring comeback in the subsequent match. Riding on a blazing 102-run knock from Riyan Parah, East Zone produced a mammoth 319 runs. In response, West Zone could reach only 162 runs, losing all of their wickets in 34 overs.

Ahead of Thursday’s Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match between South Zone and East Zone; here is all you need to know:

What date Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match between South Zone and East Zone will be played?

The Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match between South Zone and East Zone will take place on August 3, Thursday.

Where will the Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match South Zone vs East Zone be played?

The Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match between South Zone and East Zone will be played at CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

What time will the Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match between South Zone and East Zone begin?

The Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match between South Zone and East Zone will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Zone vs East Zone Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match?

South Zone vs East Zone match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Zone vs East Zone Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match?

South Zone vs East Zone match will be streamed live on BCCI.TV and the BCCI app in India.

What are the full squads of South Zone and East Zone For the Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final?

South Zone Full Squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arun Karthik (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, N Jagadeesan, Washington Sundar, Vasuki Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sai Kishore, Arjun Tendulkar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohit Redkar, Rohit Rayudu

East Zone Full Squad: Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhishek Porel (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Riyan Parag, Subhranshu Senapati, Virat Singh, Akash Deep, Manisankar Murasingh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Utkarsh Singh, Avinov Choudhary, Rishav Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Kumar Kushagra