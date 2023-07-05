South Zone vs North Zone Duleep Trophy Semi-final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Zone vs North Zone Coverage on TV and Online

South Zone vs North Zone Live Cricket Streaming: The South Zone shall take on the North Zone in the second semi-final of the Duleep Trophy. Washington Sundar shall be itching to take the field soon as the player had missed six months of competitive cricket.

The second semi-final game for the Duleep Trophy shall be hosted by the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with the in-match proceedings beginning at 9:30 AM IST on July 5. The North Zone just blew away the North East Zone in what was a completely one-sided game in the playoff. They would be looking forward to continuing that momentum on Wednesday’s game to secure a spot in the final.

Dhruv Shorey, Nishant Sindhu and Harshit Rana led the charge in the playoff game that saw the North Zone take on the North East Zone. All three players scored a century each with Nishant managing to stand out with his total of 150 runs. He hit an incredible 18 boundaries and three sixes to help the North Zone set a total of 540 runs in the first innings. The North Zone didn’t slow down in their defence. Siddhart Kaul and Pulkit Narang combined to take six wickets stopping the North East Zone at 134 runs

Thanks to Ankit Kumar’s brilliant inning of 70 runs, the North Zone were able to add 259 runs more to their already hefty total. They ended up winning the match by a landslide margin of 511 runs.

While the North Zone completely demolished the North East Zone, the South secured direct entry into the final eight, based on their performance in the previous edition of the tournament. With both teams eyeing a final, Wednesday’s semi-final surely has a scintillating game of cricket in store for fans across the country.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Duleep Trophy semi-final match between South Zone and North Zone; here is all you need to know:

What date Duleep Trophy semi-final match between South Zone and North Zone will be played?

The Duleep Trophy semi-final match between South Zone and North Zone will occur on July 5, Wednesday.

Where will the Duleep Trophy semi-final match South Zone vs North Zone be played?

The Duleep Trophy semi-final match between South Zone and North Zone will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

What time will the Duleep Trophy semi-final match between South Zone and North Zone begin?

The Duleep Trophy semi-final match between South Zone and North Zone will start at 9:30 AM IST on July 5 Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Zone vs North Zone Duleep Trophy semi-final match?

South Zone vs North Zone match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch South Zone vs North Zone Duleep Trophy semi-final match live streaming?

South Zone vs North Zone match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of South Zone and North Zone For the Duleep Trophy semi-final?

South Zone Full Squad: Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal, Ravikumar Samarth, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Sai Sudharshan, Tilak Varma, Darshan Misal, Washington Sundar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk), KV Sasikanth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

North Zone Full Squad: Ankit Kalsi, Ankit Kumar, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh (c), Nehal Wadhera, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Pulkit Narang, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Prashant Chopra (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Baltej Singh, Harshit Rana, Siddharth Kaul, Vaibhav Arora