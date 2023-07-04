Sports Academy Founded by Sachin Tendulkar Appoints Dr Atul Gaikwad as Global Head Coach

The SRT10 Global Academy, a sports institution founded by Sachin Tendulkar himself has appointed Dr Atul Gaikwad as their Global Head Coach.

Dr Gaikwad who has had cricket coaching experience of about 30 years is the first Indian resident coach to secure entry into the Elite Level 4 coaching course and has been certified as a Specialist Level 4 Elite Coach, making him the first in the country.

The coach’s previous experience includes, Director of Coaching for the Sikkim Cricket Association, Director and Coach for the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as well as coaching roles in different levels for the BCCI.

Having mentored and managed high-performance programs for young men and women, the academy will attempt to transition India from a sport-loving nation to a sport-playing nation.

The SRT10 Global Academy which is situated within the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, commits to nurturing young talent and fostering a culture of sporting excellence. To support the young athletes, the academy will provide them with experienced coaches, a comprehensive program and state-of-the-art infrastructure enabled to bring the best out of their athletes.

Sachin Tendulkar shared his enthusiasm on appointing Dr Gaikwad stating," Dr. Atul Gaikwad as the Global Head Coach of SRT10 Global Academy. Having known him for years, I have closely seen his work ethic and passion for cricket. His recent achievement as the first coach from India to be awarded the ECB Specialist Coach level four certification is a testimony to his commitment towards cricket coaching. His experience and achievements make him a valuable addition to our SRT10 Global Academy team, and I am sure he will play his part in continuing our mission of inspiring young athletes to fall in love with cricket and achieving their fullest potential."

The President of the DY Patil Sports Academy, Dr Vijay Patil, shared his support on the appointment stating, “We are delighted to have Dr. Atul Gaikwad join SRT10 Global Academy. With his exceptional coaching credentials and passion for player development, he is a valuable addition to our team. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact his leadership will have on our young athletes."