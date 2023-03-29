SRH Playing XI IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Sunrisers Hyderabad Team

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to win the Indian Premier (IPL) title once again in the 2023 edition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished eighth on the points table with six wins and eight losses, with a total of 12 points, and failed to qualify for playoffs. After a poor showing in the previous outing, SRH made some changes in personnel.

SRH appointed Brian Lara ahead of the 2023 season to replace Tom Moody as head coach. The former IPL champions, named Aiden Markram as captain for the 2023 campaign. SRH kept 12 players before the auction, but let go of their captain, Kane Williamson, as well as other players like Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, and Romario Shepherd. Their most significant purchases at the auction were Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, and Harry Brook.

IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Playing XI for SRH

SRH are placed in Group B alongside defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). On the other hand, Group A includes Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

SRH will be playing all their home games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH Team Full Schedule For IPL 2023

Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 21 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super GIants, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 15 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 21 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai (3:30PM IST)

Get the latest Cricket News here