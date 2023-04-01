SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

The first Sunday of the 16th Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin with a blockbuster clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. The high-octane 20-over battle is slated to be hosted by Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 2 at 3:30 PM IST.

Veteran Indian pacer Bhubneshwar Kumar will serve as the Hyderabad captain in the absence of their designated skipper Aiden Markram. The South African all-rounder will be unavailable in the season opener due to International commitments. His national teammates Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen, who are also part of the Hyderabad unit, will miss the opening fixture as well.

Indian batter Sanju Samson, who led Rajasthan Royals to the final of the IPL 2022, will remain the captain of the side. The franchise enjoyed their maiden and only triumph in the inaugural edition and will try to conclude the prolonged trophy draught this year. In a bid to strengthen their squad, Rajasthan roped in several global stars at the mini-auction including Joe Root, Adam Zampa and Jason Holder.

SRH vs RR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match.

SRH vs RR Live Streaming

The IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SRH vs RR Match Details

The SRH vs RR IPL match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2, at 3:30 pm IST.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-captain: Jason Holder

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Harry Brook, Devdutt Padikkal

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Umran Malik

SRH vs RR Probable XIs:

SRH Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Philips (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH vs RR Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root

