SRH vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals Look to Continue Momentum Against Wounded Sunrisers

Read more

Warner and deputy Axar Patel, failed once again as the hosts huffed and puffed to the win.

Much was expected of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh but the two have been huge letdowns so far this season. Scores of 12, 7, 0, 15, 0 and 13, in the six outings have highlighted Shaw’s inability to tackle pace and spin, and a quick fix is unlikely.

With the young Indian batters struggling, the onus is also on Manish Pandey, a seasoned campaigner, to bat more responsibly in the middle so that Axar has the freedom to play the big shots toward the end.

While the Capitals have a lot of work to do, there are a few positives they can build upon. Playing his first game of the season, veteran Ishant Sharma bowled a brilliant spell, turning back time. He bowled with accuracy and produced inward movement to fashion the team’s first win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have slumped to back-to-back defeats after it seemed their campaign had taken off. They currently occupy the penultimate spot on the table with four points from six games. The Orange Army has looked good on paper but their batting has failed them. Their batters have neither been able to chase nor put up a good total in the previous two games they lost.

With plenty of match winners in the side, they would hope to get their campaign back on track.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here