SRH vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals Look to Continue Momentum Against Wounded Sunrisers

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 16:49 IST

Hyderabad, India

SRH VS DC Live Score, IPL 2023

SRH VS DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals will look to continue the winning momentum on Monday when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Capitals have had a tough season so far. They have struggled in all departments and, as a result, lost five games on the trot. However, David Warner and his troops finally managed to eke out their maiden victory as they scrapped their way to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

The bowling unit got its act together and put up a stellar display to restrict KKR to 127 but the Delhi batters, barring skipper Read More

Apr 24, 2023 16:49 IST

SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Season So Far

  • Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 72 Runs
  • Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 5 Wickets
  • Defeated Punjab Kings by 8 Wickets
  • Defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 Runs
  • Lost to Mumbai Indians by 14 Runs
  • Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 7 Wickets
Apr 24, 2023 16:23 IST

SRH vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals full squad

David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Apr 24, 2023 16:04 IST

SRH vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma.

Apr 24, 2023 15:41 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score

Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2023 Match no. 34, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Warner and deputy Axar Patel, failed once again as the hosts huffed and puffed to the win.

Much was expected of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh but the two have been huge letdowns so far this season. Scores of 12, 7, 0, 15, 0 and 13, in the six outings have highlighted Shaw’s inability to tackle pace and spin, and a quick fix is unlikely.

With the young Indian batters struggling, the onus is also on Manish Pandey, a seasoned campaigner, to bat more responsibly in the middle so that Axar has the freedom to play the big shots toward the end.

While the Capitals have a lot of work to do, there are a few positives they can build upon. Playing his first game of the season, veteran Ishant Sharma bowled a brilliant spell, turning back time. He bowled with accuracy and produced inward movement to fashion the team’s first win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have slumped to back-to-back defeats after it seemed their campaign had taken off. They currently occupy the penultimate spot on the table with four points from six games. The Orange Army has looked good on paper but their batting has failed them. Their batters have neither been able to chase nor put up a good total in the previous two games they lost.

With plenty of match winners in the side, they would hope to get their campaign back on track.

