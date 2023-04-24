SRH vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals Look to Continue Momentum Against Wounded Sunrisers

Live now
SRH VS DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals will look to continue the winning momentum on Monday when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Capitals have had a tough season so far. They have struggled in all departments and, as a result, lost five games on the trot. However, David Warner and his troops finally managed to eke out their maiden victory as they scrapped their way to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.
David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2023 Match no. 34, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Much was expected of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh but the two have been huge letdowns so far this season. Scores of 12, 7, 0, 15, 0 and 13, in the six outings have highlighted Shaw’s inability to tackle pace and spin, and a quick fix is unlikely.
With the young Indian batters struggling, the onus is also on Manish Pandey, a seasoned campaigner, to bat more responsibly in the middle so that Axar has the freedom to play the big shots toward the end.
While the Capitals have a lot of work to do, there are a few positives they can build upon. Playing his first game of the season, veteran Ishant Sharma bowled a brilliant spell, turning back time. He bowled with accuracy and produced inward movement to fashion the team’s first win.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have slumped to back-to-back defeats after it seemed their campaign had taken off. They currently occupy the penultimate spot on the table with four points from six games. The Orange Army has looked good on paper but their batting has failed them. Their batters have neither been able to chase nor put up a good total in the previous two games they lost.
With plenty of match winners in the side, they would hope to get their campaign back on track.
