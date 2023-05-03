SRH vs KKR Live Streaming, IPL 2023: How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Coverage on TV And Online

On Thursday, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will see Sunrisers Hyderabad host Kolkata Knight Riders in the 47th match of the IPL 2023.

Both the teams are currently in the bottom half of the points table.

SRH recently ended their losing streak by defeating Delhi Capitals by a narrow margin of nine runs. However, the team is still struggling to climb up the points table, with only three wins out of eight games and six points to their name.

Their performance in the tournament has been lackluster so far.

Ahead of Thursday’s IPL 2023 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders; here is all you need to know:

When will the IPL 2023 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on May 4, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2023 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indians IPL 2023 match?

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders For IPL 2023?

SRH vs KKR Full Squad

SunRisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy

