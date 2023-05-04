CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home »Cricket Home » SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Jason Roy Back as Kolkata Knight Riders Opt to Bat First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Live now

SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Jason Roy Back as Kolkata Knight Riders Opt to Bat First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs KKR Live Score: Follow here all the latest updates from the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 19:15 IST

Hyderabad, India

aiden markram, nitish rana, srh vs kkr, ipl 2023
Follow here SRH vs KKR live score from IPL 2023

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana called it correctly at the coin toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR have welcomed back Jason Roya and Vaibhav Arora into their eleven. For SRH, Marco Jansen is back along with Kartik Tyagi. Umran Malik has been benched.

Languishing at the bottom half of the points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are inching towards elimination from the IPL 2023 playoffs race. SRH are ninth and KKR are eighth in the standings. Read More

Key Events

Key Events
May 04, 2023 19:11 IST

KKR vs SRH Live: Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

May 04, 2023 19:10 IST

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan

May 04, 2023 19:09 IST

KKR vs SRH Live Score: What Aiden Markram Said at The Toss

Would have batted first as well, we have tended to do well with a score on the board. We need to start playing good consistent cricket and tonight’s an opportunity, looking forward to a positive outcome. Batting needs to improve, bowling has been outstanding.

KKR vs SRH Live Score: What Aiden Markram Said at The Toss
May 04, 2023 19:08 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Score: What Nitish Rana Said at The Toss

This looks like a good wicket. Hopefully we’ll post a good total and then try to restrict them. Not thinking too much ahead, have to take each game at a time. There have been injury issues for us in several games.

SRH vs KKR Live Score: What Nitish Rana Said at The Toss
May 04, 2023 19:05 IST

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score: Team Changes

KKR captain Nitish Rana informs that Jason Roy is fit and slots back in their eleven in place of David Wiese while N Jagadeesan has been replaced by Vaibhav Arora.

SRH captain Aiden Markram says they have a couple of changes in their 16 but the most notable being the return of fast bowler Kartik Tyagi who has regained full fitness from an injury.

May 04, 2023 19:02 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Updates: Match Toss Winner

It’s Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has won the coin toss and says his team will be batting first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

May 04, 2023 18:53 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Score: Head to Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have clashed 24 times so far. KKR  have won 15 of these meetings while SRH have emerged victorious on 9 occasions.

May 04, 2023 18:46 IST

IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR Pitch Report

So it’s been raining for the past couple of days in Hyderabad. The pitch was under the covers meaning it would have retained moisture raising hopes for the fast bowlers.

May 04, 2023 18:23 IST

Hyderabad Weather Update For SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Match

Hyderabad Weather Update For SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Match
So as per the latest forecast, it’s going to be partly cloudy through the game with little chance of rain. (Credit: Weather.com)
May 04, 2023 18:20 IST

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-captain: Aiden Markram

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Varun Chakravarthy

May 04, 2023 17:54 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Updates From IPL 2023

A warm welcome to everyone joining our live coverage of the IPL 2023 wherein tonight Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders for the second time this season. When they clashed at the Eden Gardens last month, Harry Brook blazed away to an unbeaten century while captain Aiden Markram scored a quickfire fifty to propel SRH to a match-winning 228/4. KKR gave them a good fight but captain Nitish Rana’s 75 off 41 and Rinku Singh’s 58 were only good enough to get them to as far as 205/7.

Read more

Both have won three matches so far although SRH have played a less game than KKR. A win tonight for either would keep their flickering hopes of launching a late comeback in the race for a top-four finish. It’s going to be quite a task though considering how they’ve fared so far.

SRH and KKR are meeting for the second time this season. The latest time they cross swords was at the Eden Gardens where Harry Brook announced his arrival in arguably the world’s most popular T20 league with a blazing century.

Brook was opening for SRH back then but barring that one show, he has been quite poor and as a result been demoted in the batting order.

KKR have a similar problem – they are failing to settle on a reliable opening pair. Jason Roy’s inclusion sparked some hope but he missed their defeat to Gujarat Titans due to a fitness concern. In his absence, Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a superb knock though.

One of the biggest positives for KKR though is the return of Andre Russell to form with both the bat and the ball. The two-time champions would be hoping for the big man to be back to his destructive best before its too late.

SRH vs KKR Available Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Aarya Desai

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

