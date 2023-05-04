SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Jason Roy Back as Kolkata Knight Riders Opt to Bat First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana called it correctly at the coin toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR have welcomed back Jason Roya and Vaibhav Arora into their eleven. For SRH, Marco Jansen is back along with Kartik Tyagi. Umran Malik has been benched.

Languishing at the bottom half of the points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are inching towards elimination from the IPL 2023 playoffs race. SRH are ninth and KKR are eighth in the standings. Read More