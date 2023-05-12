SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Coverage on TV And Online

URL

Lucknow Super Giants, after losing points in three consecutive games, will aim to regain confidence when they meet a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next IPL fixture. The match will be hosted at Hyderabad’s home- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium- on May 13. Lucknow had been a constant among the top four in the early phase of the tournament. But due to a series of disappointing performances, they failed to take a stronghold of the position. Following a humiliating defeat against Gujarat Titans, Lucknow are sitting with 11 points in 11 appearances.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a nightmarish beginning in this year’s IPL. They have recently put up dominating performances against some powerhouse sides but are still reeling at the second-last place. Hyderabad will be brimming with confidence in the Lucknow fixture as they thrashed a high-flying Rajasthan Royals in the last match. Following some enthralling actions in Jaipur, Hyderabad clinched a last-gasp victory in the high-scoring thriller.

Ahead of Saturday’s IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will take place on May 13, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants For IPL 2023?

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad: Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak