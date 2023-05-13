SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants Lock Horns to Stay Alive in Playoffs

Read more

Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this fixture on the back of a thrilling 4-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, with Abdul Samad scoring a match-winning six on the last ball of the match after Sandeep Sharma had bowled a no-ball.

Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand have lost their previous fixture to Gujarat Titans by 56 runs and LSG are now winless in their past three matches, having lost twice and their game against CSK ended without a result due to rain.

Ever since KL Rahul got injured and was ruled out of the tournament, LSG haven’t won under Krunal Pandya’s captaincy, and with just three matches remaining, the Lucknow-based franchise need to win all three of their remaining games, otherwise, things could get tricky.

Pandya and Co were soundly beaten by Gujarat and they will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways today.

The equation is pretty similar for the Hyderabad-based franchise as well, the Orange Army have four games remaining, and winning all four of them will take Markram’s side to 16 points so they need to win big against all of their remaining opponents.

Speaking ahead of the match against Lucknow, SRH coach Brian Lara demanded his side to continue their momentum after beating the Royals.

“What you saw in Jaipur is a team that threw their last dice. We were able to pull it off. Now, we want to go forward with clarity knowing that we’ve got to put our best foot forward. We have to be brave and sensible. Everyone knows the position we’re in and the cricket we have to play. Outside of Gujarat, the rest of the oppositions we’re going to play against are going to feel the pinch and have to bring their best game to the party,” said Lara.