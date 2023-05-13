SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023: Hyderabad Weather Forecast and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

Lucknow Super Giants will be desperate to register a win when they travel to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday. Lucknow have not won a match in their last three fixtures and a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad will put a serious dent on their playoffs chances. Krunal Pandya and Co will be encouraged by Sunrisers Hyderabad losing their last home game. However, Hyderabad will be buoyed by their sensational win against Rajasthan Royals last week. If Hyderabad’s batters put up a good show, their bowlers are more than capable of restricting Lucknow.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, here is all you need to know:

Where will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What happened in the last IPL game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad?

The previous match that was played at this venue was a last-over thriller. Kolkata Knight Riders had stunned the home side by successfully defending their total of 171 runs. None of the Hyderabad batters could get going as Kolkata bowlers restricted the likes of Aiden Markram in the middle overs. A late flourish with the bat by Heinrich Klaasen couldn’t get Hyderabad over the line.

What is the average score at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL?

The average first innings score at this venue is 158.

SRH vs LSG Head-To-Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have locked horns twice in the Indian Premier League. Lucknow has emerged victorious on both of those occasions.

SRH vs LSG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known to offer assistance to the batters. Though the batters will have to apply themselves on the crease in order to play big shots. In 69 matches at this venue, the team batting first has won 31 times and the chasing side has won on 38 occasions.

SRH vs LSG Weather Report

The match will begin at 3:30 pm on May 13. According to weather reports, there is no chance of rain in Hyderabad during that time. The conditions will be ideal for cricket and we can expect a full game.