SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad will try to continue their winning momentum when they host Mumbai Indians in the upcoming assignment of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match is slated to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 18 and the on-field proceedings will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are sharing the same points (4 points) in 4 games and a victory for either side will take them up in the league table.

Hyderabad started off the season with two consecutive defeats but registered two back-to-back victories subsequently. In the last game, the Orange franchise outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders, winning the away outing by 23 runs.

Mumbai Indians are also coming to this match with two consecutive victories. They faced Kolkata in the last game and won the clash by 5 wickets.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Aiden Markram

Vice-captain: Marco Jansen

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Henrick Klassen

Batters: Aiden Markram, Suryakumar Yadav, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi

Allrounders: Marco Jansen, Tim David

Bowlers: Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Behrendorff

SRH vs MI Probable XIs:

SRH Probable XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Abhishek Sharma, Henrick Klassen (WK), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Cameron Green, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff

SRH vs MI Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

