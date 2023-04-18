SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai, Hyderabad Lock Horns as Both Seek Third Consecutive Win

Live now
SRH VS MI IPL 2023 Live Updates: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have arrived in Hyderabad to continue their winning momentum as they face the hosts, Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 25 at Rajiv Gandhi international stadium.
With Suryakumar Yadav getting his rhythm back, MI are now looking a very balanced side. Tilak Verma is also in good touch, while the dashing duo of Cameron Green and Tim David too producing the goods when it matters the most.
In the bowling department, the wily Piyush Chawla has brought all his experience to the fore Read More
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2023 Match 24, between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad.
However, MI’s pace unit lacks teeth without Jofra Archer, who has been sidelined due to fresh elbow trouble post his appearance in the first match of the season.
Sunrisers, on the other hand, found new heroes in Harry Brook and Abhishek Tripathi to record two victories in their last two matches. While Brook finally lived up to the expectations with a 55-ball 100 against KKR, Tripathi had slammed a 48-ball 74 to take the team home against Punjab Kings.
Captain Aiden Markram’s contribution in both matches has been immense as he held the other end with scores of 50 and 37 in the last two matches.
Tuesday’s match could also be a clash between twin Jansen brothers — Duan and Marco — if both are picked in their respective team’s playing XI.
