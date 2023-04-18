IPL 2023, SRH vs MI: Cameron Green Shines as Mumbai Indians Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 14 runs in match number 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Even though Arjun Tendulkar did not get a wicket in the powerplay, he did not give too many runs as Jason Behrendorff knocked off the wickets of Harry Brook and Rahul Tripathi for single-digit scores.

Aiden Markram joined Mayank Agarwal in the middle to score some crucial runs before he fell to Cameron Green. Piyush Chawla too came in and pitched in with the wicket of Abhishek Sharmam, bringing out Heinrich Klaasen. The wicket-keeper batter and Mayank joined forces to notch up a 50-run stand before Klaasen fell to Chawla.

Riley Meredith joined the party to send back Mayank just two short of his fifty as Mumbai Indians got a firmer grip on the match. Marco Jansen, who looked threatening, was dismissed by Meredith. There were some silly runouts from SRH as Arjun came back in the last over to pick up his maiden wicket in the IPL.

Earlier, Cameron Green’s maiden IPL fifty and Tilak Varma’s impactful cameo fired MI to a challenging 192/5 against SRH.

Besides the fast-rising Varma and Green (64 not out off 40 balls), the other contributions came from skipper Rohit Sharma (28 off 18) and Ishan Kishan (38 off 31) after the home team opted to bowl.

The 20-year-old Varma (37 off 17) has been the stand out batter in the star studded Mumbai line-up and his rare talent and skill was on display again in his crucial cameo.

Mumbai were finding it tough to get going in the middle overs but Varma’s high quality knock gave the innings the much-needed momentum.

The lanky Marco Jansen was punished for 21 runs in the 15th over when Varma dispatched him for successive sixes, one in the cow corner and the other over the bowler’s head.

In the following over, the southpaw used his wrists beautifully for a four over extra cover off leggie Mayank Markande before sweeping him for a maximum for a 14-run over.

Green, who struggled to get his timing right initially, got down to business after Varma’s dismissal. The tall right-hander hammered three straight fours off T Natarajan to bring up his half-century before collecting a straight six in a 20-run over.

Natarajan leaked runs in the 20th over and ended up conceding 50 runs in his four overs. Mumbai managed to smash 62 runs in the last five overs.

