CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :RCB VS CSK LIVERCB VS CSK Dream11Bengaluru Pitch ReportSuryakumar Yadav FinedOrange Cap
Home » Cricket Home » SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Hyderabad Weather Forecast And Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report
1-MIN READ

SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Hyderabad Weather Forecast And Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 07:30 IST

Hyderabad, India

Check here SRH vs MI weather forecast and other details. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Check here SRH vs MI weather forecast and other details. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Check here weather forecast, rain prediction and more for IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians

After claiming two back-to-back victories, Sunrisers Hyderabad will now be aiming to extend their winning streak to three games. In their next match, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, April 18.

The IPL 2023, Match no 25 between the two teams Indians will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The two teams had last faced each other in May 2022 and Sunrisers Hyderabad had won that game by three runs.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

A win on Tuesday will help Aiden Markram’s men in surpassing MI on the IPL 2023 points table. Both sides are right now tied on four points each but the five-time IPL champions hold an edge over SRH thanks to a superior Net Run-rate (NRR). With four points from as many games so far, Sunrisers Hyderabad claim the ninth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

RELATED NEWS

MI are on the mend after having lost their first two games of the season. They defeated Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in their next two games.

SRH vs MI: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has proved to be quite batting-friendly. The Hyderabad ground has produced some high-scoring affairs in IPL over the years. The pitch often tends to get a bit slower as the match progresses.

SRH vs MI: Weather Report

The weather in Hyderabad is expected to be clear on April 18. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

Courtesy: Weather.com

The wind speed will be around 10 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 24 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 45-64 percent.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

SRH vs MI: Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Tags:
  1. IPL 2023
  2. Mumbai Indians
  3. srh vs mi
  4. sunrisers hyderabad
first published:April 18, 2023, 07:30 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 07:30 IST