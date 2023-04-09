SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings Look to Continue Winning Momentum Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Live now
Aiden Markram-led Hyderabad has not opened their account at the points table so far as they started the season on a wrong note with back-to-back defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the Orange Army in the first match while Markram returned for the LSG clash but it didn't change their fortune. Sunrisers failed to read the pitch for the Lucknow clash as they played four pacers on a surface where there was
SRH Probable XI: Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan
PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Samarth Vyas
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh
Welcome to our live blog of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League match from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
While Punjab Kings have been in terrific form as they registered back-to-back wins against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to start their season on a high note. Shikha Dhawan has led his troops well and the return of Kagiso Rabada is only going to boost his team’s confidence for the Hyderabad clash.
Arshdeep Singh has been in tremendous form with the ball for Punjab while they have put collective show with the bat as Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have already hit half-centuries for the franchise. Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza is expected to sit out to make way for Rabada for Sunday’s clash against Hyderabad. Among foreign recruits, Nathan Ellis was sensational against RR in the last match but pace bowling all-rounder Sam Curran — the most expensive buy ever in IPL history at Rs 18.50 crore — has so far leaked a lot of runs.
The Orange might also make a couple of changes in the side for the crucial clash after their back-to-back defeats in first two matches.
In the top-order, SRH tried wicketkeeper Anmolpreet Singh as an opener instead of Abhishek Sharma in their last match and he looked promising, but Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi have been inconsistent.
In fact, it took two cameos from Abdul Samad to take SRH to a decent total in the two matches. With big-hitting Heinrich Klaasen waiting in the wings, it remains to be seen what combination they go for to prop up the batting.
