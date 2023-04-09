Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And SRH vs PBKS Head to Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to claim their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season as they are all set to take on a buoyant Punjab Kings side on Sunday, April 9. The IPL 2023 game between Hyderabad and Punjab will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. After suffering two back-to-back defeats, Hyderabad will be eager to register their first point of the season on Sunday. Hyderabad’s designated captain Aiden Markram returned to the game against Lucknow Super Giants but that did not change the situation much. After enduring a crushing defeat in their season opener against Rajasthan Royals, Markram’s men were overpowered by Lucknow on Friday.

The IPL 2023 season has been totally different for Punjab Kings. Shikhar Dhawan’s men are right now enjoying a fine run in IPL 2023 after emerging victorious in their first two fixtures.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be played on Sunday, April 9.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

SRH Probable XI: Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad For IPL 2023: Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Punjab Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short

