SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Hyderabad Weather Forecast and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

The second weekend of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will come to an end with a much-anticipated clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. The match is slated to be hosted at Hyderabad’s home ground Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 9 at 7:30 PM IST. Sunrisers Hyderabad are still awaiting their maiden win this season as they endured much disappointment in their first two appearances.

After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, the SRH are now at the bottom of the league table. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are brimming with confidence. They won both of their earlier fixtures and are currently occupying the third position in the tally.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International in Hyderabad has a reputation for producing high-scoring games. In Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening clash at the venue, Rajasthan Royals batters enjoyed great form, posting a massive 203 runs in 20 overs. Similar to that fixture, the surface will provide some additional assistance to the batters. Fast bowlers are expected to fetch some early wickets with the new ball, while spinners can taste success in the middle overs.

Weather Report:

The weather at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to be clear on April 9. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. The wind speed will be around 11-24 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 19 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 20-33 percent.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

