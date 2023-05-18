SRH vs RCB Live Streaming: Check How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad became the second team, after Delhi Capitals, to crash out of this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs race.

With eight points from 12 matches, SRH are struggling at the ninth spot in the IPL 2023 standings. They will be aiming to end their two-match losing streak when they line-up against a buoyant Royal Challengers Bangalore side on Thursday.

With no playoff spot at stake, SRH will desperately be looking to gift their fans a win during their last home game of the season. In their final league match of the season, Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

For Bangalore, their game against Hyderabad will be a do-or-die contest. The Faf du Plessis-led side will have to win their remaining two fixtures to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will take place on May 18, Thursday.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal in Hyderabad.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore For IPL 2023?

top videos

SRH: Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma