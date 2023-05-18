SRH vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hope to Brighten Playoffs Chances in Hyderabad

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 18:17 IST
Hyderabad, India
IPL 2023 SRH vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash for the first time in IPL 2023 tonight. RCB are still alive in the tournament and hoping for a top-four finish to ensure a playoffs berth but SRH are out of contention languishing at the bottom of the points table.
RCB produced a dominating show with the ball in their previous match when they dented the hopes of fellow playoffs aspirant Rajasthan Royals with a massive 112-run win. It gave a major boost to their net run rate as well.
A win tonight won’t ensure RCB a spot but will further brighten their chances. A defeat will Read More
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have clashed 22 times so far. SRH have won 12 matches while RCB have tasted victory 9 times. One match produced no result.
Runs haven’t come easy at this venue but it’s not as bad as Lucknow. Four out of six matches in IPL 2023 at this venue have been won by teams batting first. Expect a hot and humid weather.
Captain: Faf du Plessis
Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell
Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Dinesh Karthik
Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma
Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Mohammed Siraj
Royal Challengers Bangalore will be high on confidence. They thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs in their last IPL 2023 match and will hope to carry that momentum when they take on struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight. RCB are still in the playoffs race and a win tonight will help them take a giant step towards securing a top-four spot. SRH are out of the contention and will be aiming to dent RCB’s hopes and give their home fans something to celebrate.
SRH have nothing to lose. Actually, they have something to play for – avoid finishing last. It’s neck and neck between Delhi Capitals and SRH at the moment.
In their last match, SRH were humbled by defending champions Gujarat Titans. Chasing 189, Sunrisers crumbled to 59/7 before Heinrich Klaasen picked up the pieces to give a respectability to the margin of defeat with an attacking fifty.
They have struggled with their batting all through the season and RCB will hope to exploit that.
Full Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma