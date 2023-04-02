SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: Debutants Plenty as Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt to Bowl vs Rajasthan Royals

In an exciting matchup in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will host the Rajasthan Royals as both teams begin their campaign on Sunday.

SRH stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and chose to field first against the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals.

Experienced Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar is taking the mantle of the skipper on the day as Aiden Markram isn’t yet available due to international commitments.

SRH broke the bank to bring in the highly touted English batsman Harry Brooks for a mouthwatering 13.25 Crore Rupees and everyone is eagerly awaiting the 24-year-old’s tournament debut.

Umran Malik who proved to be an absolute revelation in the previous campaign ended up as SRH’s leading wicket-taker and will look to continue in the same vein.

Rajasthan will depend on their captain Sanju Samson to come good with the will to get their season off to a good start.

Last year’s finalists will look to better their performance from the previous season and add to their trophy cabinet. The Jaipur-based team have one title to their name as they clinched the naturaL edition of the IPL under the stewardship of the great Shane Warne.

They have some immensely talented names in their ranks right from Jos Butler to Trent Boult. Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer are also capable of turning a match on its head and RR will seek to exploit their talents to go deep in yet another campaign.

RR’s domestic unit is nothing to sleep on either as they boast the riches of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal alongside the skipper Samson himself.

It is expected to be an interesting encounter in which the winner might be decided on the finer details of the proceedings.

SRH Team:

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brooks, Glenn Philips (WK), Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Adil Rasheed, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

RR Team:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Butler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, KM Asif

