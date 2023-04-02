IPL Live Score, SRH vs RR Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Hope For Winning Start Against Rajasthan Royals in Campaign Opener

Read more

Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer among others.

“It is a new season and a different challenge as we got new domestic and international players and playing after a long gap at the home ground is exciting,” said Bhuvneshwar during a media interaction.

Bhuvi feels SRH have an experienced bowling attack. “The bowling unit is very experienced now. Umran is the youngest (bowler in the team), but he is also experienced and has played for the country. He did well in the last season as well. It is a matter of going out there and doing well,” he said.

SRH vs RR Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Donavon Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Joe Root

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

