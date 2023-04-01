SRH vs RR Live Streaming for IPL 2023: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Live?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will step into a new era under Aiden Markram when they take on Rajasthan Royals on April 2. Markram was appointed as the skipper ahead of the 2023 season of the IPL. The talismanic South African is expected to lead Hyderabad to their second IPL title this year. But in Hyderabad’s first game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will captain the side. Bhuvneshwar is a veteran cricketer and would certainly hope to guide Hyderabad to a winning start against Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Royals were last year’s finalists and boast a formidable squad. Sanju Samson and Co will certainly pose a tough challenge for the Hyderabad boys on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played on April 2.

Where will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

At what time will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals begin?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on April 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SRH vs RR Full Squads

SRH: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

RR: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root, Sanju Samson, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, KM Ashif, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Vashisth, Jason Holder, Abdul PA

