Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Streaming For Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semi-final: How to Watch SL A vs PAK A Coverage on TV And Online

Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A will play against each other in the first semi-final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Both teams have won two games each in the group stage. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are also having a similar run in form with each winning three of their last five fixtures. The P Sara Oval in Colombo will host the first semi-final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A on Friday, July 21. Sri Lanka were the table-toppers in Group A of the competition while Pakistan finished second behind an undefeated India A side. Sri Lanka A kicked off their Emerging Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a win over Bangladesh A. Sri Lanka A lost their next game against Afghanistan by 11 runs. In their last match, hosts Sri Lanka A claimed a resounding 217-run victory against Oman A to secure their semi-final spot.

Pakistan A, on the other hand, had a brilliant start to the tournament winning consecutive games against Nepal and UAE A. They lost their final game of the group stage against a high-flying Indian A side.

With both Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A heading into the last-four stage as equal favourites, the fans are likely to witness an epic clash between two of the best teams in Asia.

Ahead of Friday’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A will be played?

The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A will occur on July 21, Friday.

Where will the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A be played?

The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A will be played at the P Sara Oval in Colombo.

What time will the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A begin?

The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A will start at 10:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match?

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A semi-final match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match live streaming?

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A semi-final match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A For the Emerging Asia Cup 2023?

Sri Lanka A Full Squad: Dunith Wellalage (c), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Avishka Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Udara (wk), Janith Liyanage, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Samarakoon, Isitha Wijesundera, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

Pakistan A Full Squad: Mohammad Haris (c)(wk), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir