Sri Lanka Set World Record After Defeating Afghanistan by 2 Runs in Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka have set a new world record after dismissing their opponents in 12 successive international ODIs. Sri Lanka secured this feat against Afghanistan, dismissing the entire team in the sixth ODI of the Asia Cup 2023 campaign. The official account of Sri Lanka Cricket posted the impressive accomplishment on platform X.

The post read, “Sri Lanka’s record streak continues! Setting a new world record with 12 successive games of dismissing our opponents in ODIs!” They also added a picture of the Lankan squad donning the home kit as they celebrated this achievement.

Several fans have reacted to Sri Lanka’s new world record as they commended the island country for their consistency in ODI cricket.

Sri Lanka's record streak continues! 👊🇱🇰 Setting a new world record with 12 successive games of dismissing our opponents in ODIs! #LankanLions pic.twitter.com/L6WDel8Yry — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 5, 2023

A Pakistani fan seemed to be very happy for the Sri Lankans. He wrote, “Congratulations to all Sri Lankan nation…Love and support from Pakistan.”

Congratulations to All srilankan nation….Love and support from Pakistan 🇵🇰— Nomi Syed (@Nomikibatain) September 5, 2023

Another fan wrote, “Very very congratulations, well played Team Sri Lanka”.

Very Very Congratulations 💐Well Played 👏👏👏👏Team 🇱🇰SRI LANKA @OfficialSLC — 🇮🇳(Mr.Cricket) (@ShyamKu01253855) September 5, 2023

One of the fans highlighted all the key players who were involved in setting this world record. He wrote, “Brilliant performances by Mendis, Asalanka, Theekshana, Wellalage and Rajitha.”

Brilliant performances by Mendis ,Asalanka, Theekshana, Wellalage and Rajitha— kumar (@kala_patta) September 5, 2023

Another user was confident that the Sri Lankans would soon add another victim to the list after beating Bangladesh in their first Super Four game in the Asia Cup. “Next Bangladesh Match Another 1 Will Be Added”, he said.

Next Bangladesh Match Another 1 Will Be Added😅😆— Mohammed Afri (@afriashes08) September 6, 2023

One individual summarised Sri Lanka’s game against Afghanistan in her post. She said, “Sri Lanka managed to steal the spotlight in today’s match at the Gaddafi Stadium. Their players handled the pressure well and grabbed the opportunity to qualify for the Super Four round”.

Sri Lanka managed to steal the spotlight in today's match at the Gaddafi Stadium. Their players handled the pressure well and grabbed the opportunity to qualify for the Super Four round. 🏏#SLvAFG #AsiaCup23 #AsianGames2023— Jaweria Basharat (@JaweriaBasharat) September 5, 2023

“Congrats Sri Lanka Cricket Team, Best wishes”, wrote another Pakistan fan.

Congrats Sri Lanka cricket TeamBest wishes 💖🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰— Shehroz Khan (@Shehroz68239969) September 6, 2023

Sri Lanka’s ongoing streak is also the fifth-longest-winning streak in Men’s ODI cricket. The top spot is currently occupied by Australia who look almost untouchable with 21 successive wins to their name.

Their dominant reign lasted from January to May 2003. The next spots are held by the likes of South Africa, Pakistan and now, Sri Lanka with 12 wins each. South Africa, however, are the only team to feature on this list twice with two such winning streaks. The first one lasted from February to October 2005 while the next began in September 2016 and continued till February 2017.

Sri Lanka defeated both Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the group-stage matches of the Asia Cup 2023, gliding their way into the Super Four stage. They will face Bangladesh again in a Super Four game on September 9 at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Sri Lanka are currently the reigning champions of the Asia Cup in the T20I format. It will be interesting to see if they can also pick up an ODI crown to continue their winning streak.