Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2023 Live Streaming, 1st ODI: How to Watch SL vs AFG Coverage on TV And Online

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 18:00 IST

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be squaring off in a three-match ODI series.

Check out the live streaming details for the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2023, 1st ODI match to be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium

Sri Lanka are set to host Afghanistan for a three-match One-day International series with a number of IPL stars returning for national duties.

The first game of the series will be played on June 2 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Sri Lanka’s performance in the 50-over format has not been up to the mark in recent times. In their last ODI series in New Zealand, the Dasun Shanaka-led side suffered a 2-0 defeat. Ahead of that New Zealand tour, Sri Lanka suffered a 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of India.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have improved significantly in the limited-over formats. Their last 50-over assignment was against Sri Lanka and the Afghan brigade drew the series 1-1. In a following T20I series against Pakistan, Afghanistan were able to stun their neighbouring country by winning the three-match series 2-1. Afghanistan will aim to continue the winning momentum against Sri Lanka and make the most out of the away series.

Ahead of Friday’s 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

When will the 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played?

The 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place on June 2, Friday.

Where will the 1st ODI match Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan be played?

The 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

What time will the 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan begin?

The 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 10 AM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan For the 1st ODI?

    SL Full Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk & vc), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

    AFG Full Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Farid Ahmad Malik

